First Interstate BancSystem Reports Stable Q3 2025 Earnings

First Interstate Bancsystem ( (FIBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Interstate Bancsystem presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana, focusing on community banking services across several U.S. states. The company recently reported its third-quarter earnings for 2025, highlighting a stable net income of $71.4 million, consistent with the previous quarter, and a significant increase from the same period last year. The company’s net interest margin improved to 3.34%, and it successfully reduced its other borrowed funds to zero, showcasing effective financial management.

Key financial metrics from the report include a decrease in non-performing assets by 6% to $185.6 million and a notable reduction in net charge-offs by 60.3% compared to the previous quarter. The company also repurchased approximately $57.2 million in common stock as part of its stock repurchase program. Despite a slight decrease in total deposits and assets, First Interstate BancSystem maintained strong capital ratios, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.90%.

The company continues to focus on organic growth and leveraging its strong balance sheet to support customers, as stated by CEO James A. Reuter. The strategic plan emphasizes prudent expense management and long-term profitable growth, supported by a robust team of senior leaders and relationship bankers.

Looking ahead, First Interstate BancSystem remains committed to executing its strategic plan, with a solid foundation in liquidity and capital levels to drive growth and returns for shareholders. The company declared a dividend of $0.47 per common share, reflecting a 6.0% annualized yield, reinforcing its commitment to providing value to its investors.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue