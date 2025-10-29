First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( (THFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Financial Corporation Indiana presented to its investors.

First Financial Corporation, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, operates as a holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., one of the oldest national banks in the United States, with 79 banking centers across several states. The company recently reported its third-quarter results for 2025, showcasing a significant increase in net income to $20.8 million, up from $8.7 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was reflected in the diluted net income per common share, which rose to $1.75 from $0.74. The return on average assets improved to 1.48%, and the provision for credit losses decreased significantly to $2.0 million, indicating improved credit quality. The bank also reported a record net interest income of $54.6 million, driven by continued loan growth over eight consecutive quarters. However, the average total deposits saw a slight decline, reflecting a challenging deposit environment. Looking forward, First Financial Corporation remains optimistic about further margin expansion due to its liability-sensitive positioning and maintains a solid capital position to navigate the current market conditions.

