First Citizens BancShares Reports Solid Q3 2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares ( (FCNCA) ) has issued an update.

First Citizens BancShares reported its third-quarter 2025 earnings, highlighting solid return metrics and growth in loans and deposits across all operating segments, particularly led by SVB Commercial. The company announced the acquisition of 138 BMO Bank branches, which is expected to enhance its liquidity and strategic initiatives, with the transaction anticipated to close in mid-2026. Financially, the company saw a slight decrease in net income compared to the previous quarter, but maintained strong capital and liquidity positions, returning $900 million to stockholders through share repurchases. The quarter also saw an increase in net interest income and noninterest income, while noninterest expenses slightly decreased. However, there was a significant increase in provision for credit losses, mainly due to an increase in net charge-offs, including a substantial charge-off on a single client.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCNCA) stock is a Hold with a $2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Citizens BancShares stock, see the FCNCA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FCNCA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCNCA is a Outperform.

First Citizens BancShares shows solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, contributing to a strong overall score. However, technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness. The company’s high leverage and recent revenue decline are notable risks.

More about First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products, including loans and deposit services, and is expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 154,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.57B

