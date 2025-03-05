Firebrick Pharma Expands with New Share Issuance

The latest announcement is out from Firebrick Pharma Limited ( (AU:FRE) ).

Firebrick Pharma Limited has issued 11,578,947 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.095 per share as part of a recent placement. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant legal provisions, indicating no excluded information affecting investor assessments. This move is part of Firebrick’s broader strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing expansion efforts.

Firebrick Pharma is a pharmaceutical innovator focused on developing and commercializing novel formulations and uses of povidone-iodine (PVP-I). The company has developed Nasodine Nasal Spray and is expanding its market presence in the United States, Singapore, Fiji, the South Pacific, and the Philippines.

