Fineotex Chemical Limited Conducts EGM via Video Conferencing

Fineotex Chemical Limited ( (IN:FCL) ) has shared an announcement.

Fineotex Chemical Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 25, 2025, via video conferencing, in compliance with the relevant provisions and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The meeting was attended by key directors and members, including the Chairman and Managing Director, Surendrakumar Tibrewala, and other executive and non-executive directors, with a total of 50 members participating. The EGM proceedings were conducted to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and to facilitate the company’s operational and strategic discussions.

More about Fineotex Chemical Limited

Average Trading Volume: 129,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.43B INR

