Ferguson Enterprises Announces Dividend Payment Details

Ferguson PLC ( (FERG) ) has shared an update.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. has announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on November 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 26, 2025. Holders of Depositary Interests will receive the dividend in pounds sterling unless they opt for an alternative currency, with the exchange rate set at 1.3434 GBP/USD. This decision reflects Ferguson’s commitment to providing returns to its investors and may influence the company’s financial standing and investor relations.

