Fannie Mae Announces Major Executive Leadership Changes

Federal National Mortgage Association ( (FNMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Fannie Mae announced significant executive leadership changes. Priscilla Almodovar stepped down as President and CEO, with Peter Akwaboah appointed as Acting CEO, pending FHFA approval. Akwaboah, with extensive experience in financial services, aims to drive operational excellence and innovation. John Roscoe and Brandon Hamara were named Co-Presidents, also subject to FHFA approval, bringing their expertise in housing finance and operations to the leadership team. These changes are expected to impact Fannie Mae’s strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about Federal National Mortgage Association

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on mortgage financing. It plays a crucial role in the U.S. housing finance system by providing liquidity, stability, and affordability to the mortgage market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,615,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.86B

