ExaWizards Inc. Launches AI-Powered Medical App LocoStep

ExaWizards Inc. ( (JP:4259) ) just unveiled an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has announced the commercialization of a new AI-powered medical application, LocoStep, developed by its subsidiary ExaMD Inc. LocoStep is designed to measure motor function using a smartphone or iPad, addressing the growing issue of impaired motor function among Japan’s aging population. While the immediate financial impact is expected to be minimal, the application represents a significant step in leveraging AI to tackle health challenges in a super-aging society.

More about ExaWizards Inc.

ExaWizards Inc. operates in the AI technology industry, focusing on developing solutions that address social issues related to health and medical themes, such as dementia. Their subsidiary, ExaMD Inc., specializes in planning, development, and sales of products utilizing multimodal AI technology, particularly in the medical field.

