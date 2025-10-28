Everest Group Sells Insurance Rights to AIG

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everest Group ( (EG) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 26, 2025, Everest Group, Ltd. entered into agreements to sell the renewal rights for its Global Retail Commercial Insurance business to American International Group, Inc. for a total of $301 million. This strategic move allows Everest to focus on its core global Reinsurance and Global Wholesale and Specialty Insurance businesses, positioning the company for strong performance across market cycles. The transactions, which include the renewal rights of U.S., U.K., European, and Asia Pacific businesses, are expected to unlock long-term value and release significant capital over time. Jason Keen has been appointed CEO of Global Wholesale and Specialty Insurance to lead the company’s efforts in capturing new growth opportunities in the excess and surplus market.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 68 reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flow and a conservative balance sheet. However, declining profitability margins and challenges highlighted in the earnings call, such as reserve strengthening, weigh on the score. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, while the valuation indicates a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. is a global leader in specialty reinsurance and insurance, offering property, casualty, and specialty solutions. With a 50-year history of disciplined underwriting and risk management, Everest is committed to providing opportunities for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide. The company is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Average Trading Volume: 323,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.64B

