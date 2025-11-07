Evaxion Unveils New Immune Data for AI-Designed Cancer Vaccine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ) is now available.

On November 7, 2025, Evaxion A/S announced new immune data from its phase 2 trial of the AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting. The data, which builds on previous clinical efficacy results, highlights the vaccine’s ability to induce specific immune responses in patients with advanced melanoma when used in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA®. This development further strengthens EVX-01’s data package and underscores its potential impact on cancer treatment, drawing significant interest from the medical community.

Spark’s Take on EVAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVAX is a Neutral.

Evaxion Biotech’s overall score is driven by its strong earnings call performance, highlighting significant strategic achievements and financial improvements. However, financial performance remains a concern due to ongoing losses and reliance on debt. Technical indicators show positive momentum, but valuation metrics reflect challenges in profitability.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company leverages its proprietary AI platform to create novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion is focused on transforming patient care through innovative and targeted treatment options, with a pipeline that includes both oncology and infectious disease vaccines.

Average Trading Volume: 1,594,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.75M

