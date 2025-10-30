Evaxion Biotech A/S Increases Share Capital Following Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ).

Evaxion Biotech A/S announced amendments to its Articles of Association following the exercise of certain investor warrants, resulting in an increase in share capital. From October 15 to October 28, 2025, the company registered a total share capital increase of nominal DKK 4,735,475, raising the total share capital to DKK 103,783,939. This move, which involved the issuance of multiple ordinary shares over several days, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial standing and operational capacity, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on EVAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVAX is a Neutral.

Evaxion Biotech’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive developments from the earnings call, including R&D progress and financial stability. However, financial performance remains a concern due to ongoing losses and reliance on debt, impacting the valuation negatively.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a company based in Denmark that specializes in developing advanced software for the creation of novel immune therapies and vaccines. The company operates under the names Evaxion Biotech A/S and NovVac A/S.

Average Trading Volume: 1,582,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $36.32M

