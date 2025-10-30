Eurozone GDP Growth Slows Yet Beats Expectations

Eurozone GDP Growth Slows to 1.3% Year-on-Year

The Eurozone’s GDP growth rate year-on-year has slowed to 1.3%, down from the previous rate of 1.5%. This represents a 0.2 percentage point decline, indicating a deceleration in economic growth.

Despite the slowdown, the actual GDP growth surpassed analyst estimates of 1.2%. This better-than-expected performance may provide some support to stock markets, particularly in sectors sensitive to economic growth such as consumer goods and industrials. However, the overall deceleration could temper long-term policy expectations, with investors potentially cautious about future growth prospects.

