Etsy Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Etsy ( (ETSY) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Etsy announced a leadership transition effective January 1, 2026, with Kruti Patel Goyal appointed as the new CEO and President, succeeding Josh Silverman who will transition to Executive Chair. This change is part of a strategic succession plan, with Goyal bringing extensive experience from her previous roles at Etsy and Depop, and is expected to guide Etsy’s future growth while maintaining its mission of ‘Keeping Commerce Human.’

The most recent analyst rating on (ETSY) stock is a Hold with a $65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Etsy stock, see the ETSY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ETSY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ETSY is a Neutral.

Etsy’s overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and strategic initiatives showing promise, particularly in Depop and app engagement. However, financial performance concerns, including declining profit margins and negative equity, along with a high P/E ratio, suggest caution. The company’s focus on personalization and marketing investments could drive future growth, but challenges in the core marketplace remain a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on ETSY stock, click here.

More about Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces connecting millions of buyers and sellers globally, focusing on unique and creative goods. The company also owns the fashion resale marketplace Depop, and it is committed to empowering communities through business and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 5,694,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.41B

For a thorough assessment of ETSY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue