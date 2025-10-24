Estrella Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Estrella Resources Limited ( (AU:ESR) ) has issued an announcement.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, at their Perth office. The meeting will address several key items, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Explanatory Memorandum for detailed information on the agenda items, and voting restrictions apply to certain personnel and their closely related parties.

More about Estrella Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,603,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$68.21M

See more insights into ESR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue