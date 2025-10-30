Esquire Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors seeking consistent returns.

Esquire Financial Holdings displays a strong financial position with significant revenue and profitability improvements, bolstered by strategic initiatives. While the technical indicators suggest short-term caution due to potential overbought conditions, the company’s solid growth and strategic positioning in the banking industry offer a favorable long-term outlook.

More about Esquire Financial Holdings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Jericho, New York, with branches in Los Angeles and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its subsidiary, Esquire Bank, serves the litigation industry and small businesses nationwide, offering financial and payment processing solutions, particularly in the New York metropolitan area.

Average Trading Volume: 66,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $815.9M

