EPWK Holdings Faces Nasdaq Delisting Amid Low Share Prices

EPWK Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (EPWK) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, EPWK Holdings Ltd. received a notification from Nasdaq regarding the delisting of its Class A ordinary shares due to the shares maintaining a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days. The company has requested a hearing to appeal this decision, which will temporarily stay the suspension of its securities pending the outcome.

EPWK Holdings Ltd. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 26,336,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

