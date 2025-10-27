Endúr ASA Appoints New Managing Director for Swedish Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Endur ASA ( (DE:4ZT0) ).

Endúr ASA has appointed Cristina Oscarsson as the new Managing Director of Marcon Gruppen, its Swedish subsidiary, effective January 2026. Oscarsson brings extensive leadership experience from the construction and civil engineering sector, having previously worked at SVEAB, Strabag, and Skanska. Her appointment is expected to strengthen Marcon Gruppen’s market position and help realize operational and marketing synergies within Endúr’s Swedish operations.

Endúr ASA is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges, and other specialized concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide range of other specialized project and marine services. Endúr ASA is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

YTD Price Performance: 23.78%

Average Trading Volume: 130,732

Current Market Cap: NOK4.33B

