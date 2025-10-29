Encompass Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Encompass Health ( (EHC) ) has provided an update.

Encompass Health reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showing a 9.4% increase in net operating revenue to $1,477.5 million compared to the same period last year. The company opened three new hospitals and added 39 beds to existing facilities, reflecting its commitment to expanding capacity and improving patient care. Additionally, Encompass Health increased its full-year guidance, demonstrating confidence in its operational strategy and long-term business prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (EHC) stock is a Buy with a $150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Encompass Health stock, see the EHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EHC is a Outperform.

Encompass Health’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue and EBITDA growth, is a major positive factor. The technical indicators support a bullish trend, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation is moderate, and the earnings call provided a positive outlook despite some operational challenges.

More about Encompass Health

Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, with a presence in 39 states and Puerto Rico. The company provides high-quality rehabilitative care using advanced technology and innovative treatments, and has been recognized as a leader in inpatient rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista.

Average Trading Volume: 702,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.72B

