Embraer Announces Redemption of 2028 Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Embraer SA ( (ERJ) ).

On October 24, 2025, Embraer S.A. announced that its subsidiary, Embraer Netherlands Finance B.V., will redeem all outstanding principal amounts of its 6.950% Notes due 2028. The redemption is set for November 25, 2025, with the redemption price calculated based on the greater of 100% of the principal amount or the present value of remaining payments, plus accrued interest. This move is part of Embraer’s financial strategy to manage its debt obligations, potentially impacting its financial structure and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ERJ) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Embraer SA stock, see the ERJ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ERJ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ERJ is a Outperform.

Embraer’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s record-breaking revenue and robust backlog, as highlighted in the earnings call, further support its growth prospects. However, the relatively high P/E ratio and external challenges such as U.S. tariffs and inflationary pressures slightly temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ERJ stock, click here.

More about Embraer SA

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian aerospace company that operates in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing commercial, military, executive, and agricultural aircraft. The company is known for its innovative aircraft designs and holds a significant position in the global aviation market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,610,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.56B

See more insights into ERJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue