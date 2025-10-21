EKF Diagnostics Extends Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings ( (GB:EKF) ) has provided an announcement.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has announced the purchase of 919,331 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 28 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. The company also extended its share buyback program to include additional purchases of up to £1.0 million. This move is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The buyback includes shares acquired from Harwood as an investment manager to Oryx International Growth Fund Limited and North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC, ensuring that Mr. Mills’ indirect beneficial interest remains stable. Following the buyback, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights is 445,518,745.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EKF) stock is a Hold with a £30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EKF Diagnostics Holdings stock, see the GB:EKF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EKF is a Neutral.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings has a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and low leverage, which is a major strength. The positive earnings call further supports the stock’s potential with strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, and the valuation is moderate, which tempers the overall score.

More about EKF Diagnostics Holdings

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business specializing in point-of-care analyzers for hematology and diabetes, as well as life sciences services that manufacture enzymes and custom products for diagnostic, food, and industrial applications. The company is headquartered in Penarth, near Cardiff, and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling its products in over 120 countries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 487,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £123.5M

