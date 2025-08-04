Ehime Bank Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ehime Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8541) ) has issued an update.

Ehime Bank, Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a decrease in ordinary revenues by 5.7% compared to the previous year, but an increase in ordinary profit by 20.8%. The bank’s total assets decreased slightly, while net assets and the capital adequacy ratio improved. The company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial health and a commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Ehime Bank, Ltd.

Ehime Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the banking industry. The company provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on serving its customers in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 87,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.21B

