Eastern Bankshares and HarborOne Bancorp Merger Closure

Eastern Bankshares ( (EBC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. announced the closing of their merger agreement, initially disclosed on April 24, 2025. The merger will become effective shortly after midnight on November 1, 2025, with Eastern Bankshares and Eastern Bank as the surviving entities. As part of the merger, Joseph F. Casey and Michael J. Sullivan will join the boards of Eastern and Eastern Bank. The merger will result in the delisting of HarborOne’s common stock from the NASDAQ Global Select Market following the close of trading on October 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (EBC) stock is a Hold with a $17.50 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EBC is a Neutral.

Eastern Bankshares’ overall score reflects a mixed financial performance with profitability challenges, a neutral technical outlook, and a stretched valuation. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, driven by strong earnings growth and strategic initiatives, provides some optimism. However, operational improvements are needed to enhance profitability and shareholder returns.

More about Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Eastern Bank, a leading local bank in Greater Boston with 109 branches across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. It offers a full range of banking and wealth management solutions, with a strong focus on community support and advocacy. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, serving consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 30 banking centers and providing educational resources through HarborOne U.

Average Trading Volume: 2,354,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.73B

