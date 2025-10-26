EarlyPay Limited Updates on Securities Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from EarlyPay Limited ( (AU:EPY) ).

EarlyPay Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, trading under the ASX code EPY. The company reported that as of October 27, 2025, it has repurchased a total of 2,648,772 securities, with an additional 200,000 securities bought back the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of EarlyPay’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EPY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EarlyPay Limited stock, see the AU:EPY Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 131,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.68M

