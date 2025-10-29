Eagle Bancorp Montana Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( (EBMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eagle Bancorp Montana presented to its investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc., a bank holding company based in Helena, Montana, operates Opportunity Bank of Montana, serving consumers and small businesses across the state through 30 banking offices. The company recently reported a net income of $3.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a steady increase from the previous quarters and the same period last year. Additionally, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share.

Key financial metrics indicate a solid performance, with a net interest margin of 3.94%, up from 3.91% in the previous quarter. The net interest income before credit losses rose by 3.0% to $18.7 million, while total revenues increased by 2.0% to $23.4 million compared to the preceding quarter. The company also saw a 6.2% increase in total deposits year-over-year, reaching $1.75 billion.

Eagle Bancorp’s strategic focus on strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its community banking presence in Montana has been fruitful, supported by a robust core deposit base and a diversified loan portfolio. The company successfully redeemed its outstanding subordinated notes, utilizing its existing credit line, and maintained a healthy allowance for credit losses at 1.14% of total loans.

Looking ahead, Eagle Bancorp remains committed to navigating the current interest rate environment effectively, with a focus on sustaining profitability and delivering long-term value to shareholders. The management anticipates further improvements in cost of funds as interest rates continue to decline.

