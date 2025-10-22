Duketon Mining Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Duketon Mining Ltd ( (AU:DKM) ) has shared an announcement.

Duketon Mining Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation, offering options for proxy voting and encouraging electronic communication to reduce environmental impact. This meeting will provide shareholders with insights into the company’s performance and operations over the past year, as detailed in the 2025 Annual Report available on their website.

Duketon Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of nickel, gold, and other base metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

