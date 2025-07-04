Dr. Martens Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dr. Martens Plc ( (GB:DOCS) ) has provided an update.

Dr. Martens plc has announced that its total issued ordinary share capital consists of 966,315,401 shares, each with a voting right, and none held in Treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DOCS) stock is a Hold with a £0.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr. Martens Plc stock, see the GB:DOCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DOCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DOCS is a Neutral.

Dr. Martens Plc scores a 67, reflecting a balance of mixed financial performance, challenging technical indicators, and reasonable valuation. The company’s strong cash flow and strategic corporate events provide optimism, though declining revenue and weak technical signals pose concerns. The recent corporate events bolster stakeholder confidence, contributing to a moderately positive outlook.

More about Dr. Martens Plc

Dr. Martens plc is a prominent company in the footwear industry, known for its iconic boots and shoes. The company focuses on producing durable and fashionable footwear that appeals to a wide range of consumers globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,607,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £738M

