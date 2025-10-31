Donegal Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Donegal ( (DGICA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Donegal presented to its investors.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company that offers property and casualty insurance through its subsidiaries across various states in the United States, known for its strategic modernization efforts and solid financial performance. In the third quarter of 2025, Donegal reported a slight decrease in net premiums earned by 3.4% to $229.8 million, while net income rose to $20.1 million, reflecting a 19.9% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a combined ratio of 95.9%, indicating improved underwriting profitability. Key financial highlights include a 28.8% increase in investment income and a 12.6% rise in book value per share. The commercial lines segment saw a 3.4% increase in net premiums written, while personal lines experienced a 15.9% decrease. The company attributes its performance to strategic underwriting and favorable weather conditions. Looking ahead, Donegal’s management remains optimistic about sustaining excellent financial performance through disciplined underwriting and strategic execution, while continuing to enhance its systems and operations to capitalize on growth opportunities.

