Donear Industries Initiates Postal Ballot for Shareholder Approval

Donear Industries Limited ( (IN:DONEAR) ) has shared an update.

Donear Industries Limited has announced a Postal Ballot Notice to its shareholders, seeking their approval in compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations. The notice, which was dispatched via email to registered shareholders, outlines the schedule for the e-voting process, starting from October 29, 2025, and ending on November 27, 2025, with results to be declared by December 1, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 5,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 5.37B INR

