Dime Community Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dime Community Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ((DCOM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest earnings call for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. painted a picture of robust growth and strategic expansion, despite some challenges. The sentiment was largely positive, driven by strong growth in core earnings, business loans, and deposits. Positive developments in net interest margin and recruitment efforts were also highlighted. However, the company acknowledged challenges such as increased loan loss provisions, higher operating expenses, and credit loss provisions. Overall, the positive aspects of the report outweighed the negatives, indicating a strong performance and an optimistic outlook for the future.

Significant Increase in Core Earnings

Core pretax pre-provision income saw a notable increase, rising to $54.4 million in Q3 2025 from $49.4 million in Q2 2025, and a significant jump from $29.8 million a year ago. This growth underscores the company’s strong financial performance and strategic management.

Deposit Growth

The company experienced substantial deposit growth, with core deposits increasing by $1 billion year-over-year. The deposit portfolios have now grown to approximately $2.6 billion, reflecting the company’s successful efforts in expanding its customer base and financial stability.

Business Loan Growth

Business loans grew by over $160 million in Q3 compared to $110 million in Q2, with year-over-year growth exceeding $400 million. This demonstrates the company’s effective lending strategies and its ability to support business expansion.

Net Interest Margin Expansion

The net interest margin (NIM) expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, surpassing the 3% mark. This growth is indicative of the company’s successful management of interest rate spreads and its ability to maintain profitability in a competitive market.

Recruitment and Expansion

Dime Community Bancshares made significant strides in recruitment and expansion, hiring several talented bankers and opening a new branch in Manhattan. Plans for additional locations in New Jersey and Long Island in early 2026 highlight the company’s commitment to growth and market presence.

Positive Credit Outlook

The company reported a positive credit outlook, with criticized loans decreasing by approximately $30 million and loans 30 to 89 days past due down by 33%. This reflects improved credit quality and effective risk management.

Record Core EPS Growth

Core EPS for the third quarter was $0.61 per share, representing a 110% increase year-over-year. This record growth in earnings per share underscores the company’s strong financial performance and shareholder value.

Increase in Loan Loss Provisions

The provision for loan losses increased due to charge-offs on owner-occupied and nonowner-occupied real estate segments. This highlights the company’s cautious approach in maintaining adequate reserves to cover potential loan defaults.

Higher Cash Operating Expenses

Core cash operating expenses were $61.9 million, slightly above prior guidance due to additional hires. This increase reflects the company’s investment in human resources to support its growth strategies.

Credit Loss Provision

A $13.3 million credit loss provision was recorded for the quarter, with the allowance to loans increasing to 88 basis points. This provision indicates the company’s proactive stance in managing credit risk.

Noninterest Income Impact

Noninterest income totaled $12.2 million, including a $1.5 million fraud recovery. However, the company does not expect a similar benefit in the next quarter, indicating a more cautious outlook for noninterest income.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. anticipates continued financial performance improvements, leveraging its strong capital position with a common equity Tier 1 ratio above 11.5%. The company plans to capitalize on future opportunities and continue its strategic growth trajectory, despite a slight increase in nonperforming assets.

In conclusion, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s earnings call reflects a strong performance with a positive outlook. The company’s strategic growth in core earnings, deposits, and loans, along with its expansion efforts, positions it well for future success. Despite some challenges, the overall sentiment remains optimistic, highlighting the company’s resilience and strategic foresight.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement