Dianthus Therapeutics Advances CIDP Treatment with DNTH103 Study

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. ((DNTH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘CAPTIVATE’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DNTH103 in adults with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). The study aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of DNTH103 compared to a placebo, which is significant for advancing treatment options for CIDP patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests DNTH103, an experimental drug administered via intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) injections, designed to treat CIDP by potentially reducing inflammation and nerve damage.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking (participant, investigator, outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, comparing DNTH103 against a placebo.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 18, 2025, with the latest update on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could positively influence Dianthus Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcome could also impact the competitive landscape in CIDP treatment, potentially setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

