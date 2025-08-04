DF Capital Transfers Treasury Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc ( (GB:DFCH) ) is now available.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DF Capital) announced the transfer of 210,000 ordinary shares from treasury to satisfy share options under its SAYE scheme. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital and the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 166,612,333. This update is relevant for shareholders calculating their interest in the company under FCA rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DFCH is a Outperform.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings is fundamentally strong with robust financial performance and strategic corporate actions that enhance its growth outlook. The stock is undervalued, offering potential upside despite mixed technical signals. Significant positive corporate events, including strategic management actions and investor confidence, further strengthen its investment appeal.

DF Capital is a specialist independent bank that provides commercial finance solutions and savings products to consumers and small businesses. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Manchester, the company supports distributors and manufacturers in sectors such as Automotive, Leisure, and Luxury. In 2020, DF Capital became a fully authorized bank and is listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DFCH.

Average Trading Volume: 367,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £74.49M

