Delta Galil Senior Officer Reports Change in Securities Holdings

Delta Galil ( (IL:DELG) ) has provided an announcement.

Anat Bogner, a senior officer at Delta Galil, has reported a change in her holdings of the company’s securities. The transaction, which resulted in a decrease of 2,000 securities, occurred on February 13, 2025, and has adjusted her holding rate to 2.92%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a minor shift in the company’s stock ownership, potentially affecting investor perceptions and the market’s view of internal stakeholder confidence.

More about Delta Galil

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

