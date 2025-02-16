Delta Galil Senior Officer Reports Change in Securities Holdings

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Delta Galil ( (IL:DELG) ) has provided an announcement.
Anat Bogner, a senior officer at Delta Galil, has reported a change in her holdings of the company’s securities. The transaction, which resulted in a decrease of 2,000 securities, occurred on February 13, 2025, and has adjusted her holding rate to 2.92%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a minor shift in the company’s stock ownership, potentially affecting investor perceptions and the market’s view of internal stakeholder confidence.
More about Delta Galil
YTD Price Performance: -1.09%
Average Trading Volume: 100
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $1.52B
