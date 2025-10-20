Delcath Systems Reports Positive CHOPIN Trial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Delcath Systems ( (DCTH) ).

On October 18, 2025, Delcath Systems announced the results of the CHOPIN Trial, which showed that the combination of their CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System with immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma compared to PHP alone. Additionally, Delcath reported preliminary third-quarter financial results, revealing a total revenue of approximately $20.5 million, a net income of $0.8 million, and positive cash flow, indicating a strong financial position with no debt as of September 30, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (DCTH) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Delcath Systems stock, see the DCTH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DCTH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DCTH is a Neutral.

Delcath Systems’ overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights. However, high valuation metrics and technical resistance levels present challenges. The company’s strategic expansions and future prospects are promising, but historical volatility and adjusted guidance pose risks.

More about Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Average Trading Volume: 701,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $418.7M

