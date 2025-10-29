DEFSEC Technologies Reports 394% Increase in Government Defence Billings and Advances Tactical Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DEFSEC Technologies ( (TSE:DFSC) ) has issued an update.

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. announced its participation in the ThinkEquity Investor Conference in New York City on October 30, 2025, where it will present its latest developments. The company reported a significant 394% increase in annualized billings from its Canadian Government Defence business compared to Fiscal 2024, driven by its strategic government programs like DSEF and Land C4ISR. DEFSEC is also advancing its DEFSEC Lightning™ software for emergency responders and expanding its ARWEN® product line, which includes a new training cartridge for operational simulation. Additionally, the company is progressing with its Battlefield Laser Detection System (BLDS), having delivered prototypes and preparing for customer evaluations of a networked version.

More about DEFSEC Technologies

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. Their portfolio includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time situational awareness, countermeasures against electronic detection, lasers, and drones, and a non-lethal product line branded PARA SHOT™. The company operates globally with headquarters in Ottawa, Canada, and offices in London, UK, and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Average Trading Volume: 1,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.52M

