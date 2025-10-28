Datang International Power Reports Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) has provided an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a slight decrease in operating revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company reported a significant increase in total profit and net profit attributable to equity holders, indicating improved financial performance. This positive trend in profitability could enhance the company’s industry positioning and provide favorable implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0991) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Datang International Power Generation Co stock, see the HK:0991 Stock Forecast page.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the power generation industry and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, focusing on generating and supplying electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 35,432,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.46B

