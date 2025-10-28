Datang International Announces Significant Asset Impairment Provisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) has shared an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announced a significant provision for asset impairment and retirement of assets in its affiliated enterprises. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors, aims to reflect the true condition of the company’s assets and ensure reliable accounting information. The impairments include fixed assets in thermal and wind power branches, construction projects that no longer meet development conditions due to policy changes, and goodwill impairments from previous acquisitions. These actions are expected to reduce the company’s total profit for 2025 by RMB932,401,500 and the net profit attributable to the parent company by RMB899,740,600, impacting its financial performance and potentially its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0991) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Datang International Power Generation Co stock, see the HK:0991 Stock Forecast page.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in power generation, with a focus on thermal and wind power projects. It operates various power plants and engages in the development and management of energy projects across China.

Average Trading Volume: 35,432,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.46B

For an in-depth examination of 0991 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue