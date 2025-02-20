Da Yu Financial Holdings Predicts HK$21 Million Profit for 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1073) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant financial turnaround with an expected net profit of approximately HK$21 million for the year ending December 2024, compared to a net loss of about HK$162 million in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to the absence of a non-cash goodwill impairment, increased fee and bond investment incomes, showcasing the company’s strengthened financial position and positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing various financial products and services. The company’s market focus includes fee-based income and bond investments, striving to enhance profitability and shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 31.43%

Average Trading Volume: 229,671

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$202.8M

For a thorough assessment of 1073 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.