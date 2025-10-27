Cybernaut International Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1020) ) just unveiled an update.

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership structure. Mr. Kong Junmin has been appointed as an executive director and the new chairman of the board, effective October 27, 2025, succeeding Mr. Zhu Min, who will continue as an executive director. Mr. Kong, a notable figure in the innovation and technology sector, brings extensive experience and leadership credentials to the company. This leadership transition is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and strengthen its position in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,267,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$640.8M

