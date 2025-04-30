Custom Truck One Source Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Custom Truck One Source ( (CTOS) ).

On April 30, 2025, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a revenue increase to $422.2 million, up 2.7% from the previous year. Despite a net loss of $17.8 million, the company experienced growth in rental revenue and rental asset sales, particularly within its Equipment Rental Solutions segment, and reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, citing strong demand in its core markets and a robust backlog in its Truck and Equipment Sales segment.

Spark’s Take on CTOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTOS is a Neutral.

Custom Truck One Source shows strong revenue growth and a positive outlook for 2025, as indicated by the recent earnings call. However, challenges remain in profitability and technicals, with the stock trading below key moving averages and a negative P/E ratio. The overall score reflects these mixed signals, emphasizing the need for improved cash flow management and consistent profitability.

More about Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a leading provider of specialty equipment catering to various infrastructure-related end markets, including electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, and waste management.

YTD Price Performance: -14.26%

Average Trading Volume: 791,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $936.5M

