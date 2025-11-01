Cullen/Frost Bankers Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cullen/Frost Bankers Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Cullen/frost Bankers ((CFR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, with significant earnings growth and strong performance in consumer and mortgage lending. The company also celebrated successful expansion efforts. However, the call did not shy away from acknowledging challenges such as commercial real estate paydowns, rising expenses, and competitive market pressures. Despite these hurdles, the positive metrics and achievements were emphasized as outweighing the negatives.

Strong Earnings Growth

Cullen/Frost reported impressive earnings growth in the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $172.7 million, or $2.67 per share, marking a 19.2% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores the bank’s strong financial performance and strategic execution.

Record Consumer Checking Household Growth

The bank achieved a 5.4% year-over-year growth in consumer checking households, marking the strongest quarter in new checking household growth since the post-Silicon Valley flight to safety. This milestone highlights the bank’s ability to attract and retain customers in a competitive market.

Robust Mortgage Lending Performance

Cullen/Frost’s mortgage lending reached record levels, with significant achievements in dollars funded, number of loans closed, and solution referrals. The bank expects to surpass these records in the fourth quarter, indicating continued strength in this segment.

Expansion Strategy Success

The bank’s expansion strategy proved successful, contributing $0.09 of EPS accretion, with notable contributions from the Houston 1.0 locations. This success demonstrates the effectiveness of the bank’s growth initiatives.

Improved Credit Quality

Credit quality improved significantly, with nonperforming assets declining to $47 million from $64 million last quarter and $106 million a year ago. Net charge-offs also decreased to $6.6 million compared to $11.2 million last quarter, reflecting strong risk management practices.

Commercial Real Estate Paydowns

Commercial real estate balances increased by only 2.7%, impacted by payoffs as some borrowers opted for more flexible capital structures. This trend highlights the challenges faced in the commercial real estate sector.

Expense Growth Concerns

Total noninterest expense rose by 1.7% linked quarter, driven by higher incentive compensation, medical expenses, and technology expenses. The bank acknowledged these rising expenses as a concern.

Competitive Market Pressures

The bank noted increasing competition in loan pricing and terms, although it was not considered dramatically impactful. This competitive pressure is a factor to watch in the coming quarters.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cullen/Frost provided a robust set of metrics and guidance. The bank raised its full-year 2025 guidance for net interest income growth to 7%-8%, with expected loan growth of 6.5%-7.5% and deposit growth of 2.5%-3.5%. Additionally, they anticipate noninterest income growth in the 6.5%-7.5% range, while managing noninterest expense growth at 8%-9%. These forecasts reflect the bank’s confidence in its continued growth trajectory.

In summary, Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings call conveyed a strong positive sentiment, highlighting significant earnings growth and successful expansion efforts. While challenges such as rising expenses and competitive pressures were acknowledged, the overall outlook remains optimistic, with robust forward-looking guidance underscoring the bank’s confidence in its strategic direction.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement