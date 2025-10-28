CTO Realty Growth Q3 2025 Financial Results Released

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CTO Realty Growth ( (CTO) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, CTO Realty Growth announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $0.03 per diluted share and a 2.3% increase in same-property NOI compared to the previous year. The company strengthened its balance sheet with a $150 million term loan financing and repurchased shares worth $9.3 million. Despite a decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders, the company increased its full-year Core FFO and AFFO guidance, reflecting strong operational performance and leasing results.

The most recent analyst rating on (CTO) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CTO Realty Growth stock, see the CTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTO is a Neutral.

CTO Realty Growth’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong cash flow generation but profitability challenges. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly positive outlook, while valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio despite a high dividend yield. The earnings call provided a balanced view with strong leasing activity offset by some operational challenges.

More about CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is an owner and operator of retail-based properties primarily located in higher-growth markets.

Average Trading Volume: 304,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $539.2M

