CSC Holdings Limited Addresses Shareholder Concerns Amid Strong Order Book

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from CSC Holdings Limited ( (SG:C06) ) is now available.

CSC Holdings Limited addressed shareholder concerns regarding its share price, which has been trading at a significant discount to its net asset value. The company clarified that it is not in financial distress, citing positive cash flows and a strong order book. Management is committed to improving fundamentals through cost control and securing quality contracts, while exploring strategic initiatives like share buybacks and business development to enhance shareholder value. As of July 2025, CSC’s order book stands at approximately S$290 million, reflecting its ongoing operational strength.

More about CSC Holdings Limited

CSC Holdings Limited operates in the construction and engineering industry, providing foundation and geotechnical engineering services. The company focuses on delivering high-quality contracts and maintaining operational efficiency to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 4,400,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$53.52M

For a thorough assessment of C06 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue