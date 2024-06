Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has released an update.

Critical Metals Corp. has completed a $5 million investment for a 5.55% stake in the Tanbreez Green Rare Earth Mine, as part of its strategic partnership with geologist Gregory Barnes’ company, Rimbal Pty Ltd. This move aligns with the company’s previously announced intentions under the Heads of Agreement dated June 5, 2024.

For further insights into CRML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.