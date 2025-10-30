Cresud Approves Major Dividend Distribution at Shareholders’ Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cresud Sociedad ( (CRESY) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Cresud Sociedad Anónima announced that its Shareholders’ Meeting approved a significant dividend distribution totaling up to ARS 93,781,917,808.30. This distribution will be made in both cash and kind, with ARS 28,702,000,000 in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and ARS 65,079,917,808.30 in cash. Additionally, the company resolved to distribute 5,300,000 treasury shares among shareholders. This move reflects Cresud’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its position in the market by leveraging its holdings in IRSA.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRESY) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cresud Sociedad stock, see the CRESY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRESY is a Neutral.

Cresud Sociedad’s stock is supported by a strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. The technical analysis indicates a strong upward trend, although the high RSI suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. Financial performance is moderate, with stable profitability but concerns over high leverage and weak cash flow.

More about Cresud Sociedad

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is an Argentine company operating in the agricultural sector, with activities spanning commercial, real estate, financial, and agricultural services. The company is involved in various market segments, focusing on the production and management of agricultural commodities and real estate investments.

Average Trading Volume: 304,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $769.4M

