Credissential Faces Audit Delays, Announces Management Cease Trade Order

just unveiled an update.

Credissential Inc. has announced a Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) due to delays in completing its annual audit, which has prevented the company from filing its financial statements by the deadline. The delay is attributed to the complexity of consolidating two acquisitions and convertible note financings, requiring additional audit procedures. While the company’s CFO and CEO are restricted from trading, the public can continue trading the company’s shares. Credissential expects to complete the filings by November 29, 2025, and will issue updates as required.

Credissential is an AI-powered financial services software developer.

Average Trading Volume: 634,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.17M

