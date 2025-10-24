CR Double-Crane Reports Stable Financials Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has provided an announcement.

CR Double-Crane, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a slight decline in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, with revenue at RMB 8.28 billion and net profit at RMB 1.39 billion. Despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, the company saw an increase in total assets and owner’s equity, indicating a stable financial position. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution as the financials are unaudited and may require adjustments.

More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It holds a significant stake in CR Double-Crane, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which is involved in the pharmaceutical sector in China.

Average Trading Volume: 16,744,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$30.6B

