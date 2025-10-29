Corazon Mining Reports Quarterly Cash Outflow Amid Exploration Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Corazon Mining Limited ( (AU:CZN) ) is now available.

Corazon Mining Limited reported a net cash outflow of $385,000 for the quarter ending September 2025, primarily due to operating and exploration expenses. The company’s cash flow statement indicates a focus on exploration and evaluation activities, with significant expenditures in staff and administrative costs, impacting its cash reserves.

More about Corazon Mining Limited

Corazon Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 119,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

For detailed information about CZN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue