Conavi Medical to Showcase Novasight Hybrid™ Imaging at TCT 2025

Conavi Medical ( (TSE:CNVI) ) has shared an announcement.

Conavi Medical announced its participation in the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025 conference, where it will showcase its Novasight Hybrid™ imaging technology. This technology, which combines IVUS and OCT, offers enhanced insights into coronary anatomy and aids in guiding complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The company will also engage in educational sessions to demonstrate the application of intravascular imaging in challenging PCI procedures. The next-generation Novasight Hybrid system is currently under review for FDA clearance, indicating potential advancements in Conavi’s market presence and impact on interventional cardiology.

More about Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in intravascular imaging solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The company’s patented Novasight Hybrid™ System uniquely combines intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device for simultaneous imaging of coronary arteries. The first-generation system has received regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan.

