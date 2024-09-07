Collins Foods Director Boosts Stake

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Collins Foods Limited has reported a change in the interests of director Christine Francis Holman, who acquired an additional 4,000 ordinary fully paid shares via an on-market trade, increasing her indirect holdings to 26,537 shares at a consideration of $30,720. The transaction took place on September 4, 2024, and did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

