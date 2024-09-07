Collins Foods Director Bolsters Shareholding

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Mark John Hawthorne, a director at Collins Foods Limited, has increased his direct shareholding in the company by purchasing an additional 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the market for a total consideration of $77,119.50. Following the acquisition, Hawthorne now holds a total of 15,000 shares directly, with no changes reported in the indirect holdings of Horry Family Pty Ltd which remains at 13,000 shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.